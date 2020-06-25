DMV: License, ID card, registration renewal date extended not to exceed October 31

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Thursday that the validity of driving and identification credentials, as well as registration, has been extended to not exceed October 31.

Driver’s licenses and identification cards set to expire on or before July 31, 2020, are extended for up to an additional 90 days. This extension is in addition to the prior extension of up to 90 days not to exceed August 31, 2020.

Examples pulled from the DMV website:

March 15 and April 30: A customer whose credential expired between these dates will have an additional 90 days added to the prior 90 days, effectively 180 days, beyond the expiration date to renew.

Those with credentials expiring between these dates will have up to 180 days beyond the expiration date, not to exceed October 31, 2020. After July 31st: If a credential expires after July 31st, it must be renewed before its expiration date.

Vehicle registrations expiring March through July are extended for up to 180 days.

For example, a person with a vehicle registration originally expiring in April 2020 will have until October 2020 to renew, and the new credential will be valid until May 2021.

Additionally, the DMV said that renewal fees will remain the same and no late fees will be assessed for customers who renew during the extension period.

The month in which your new credential expires will also not change from the original date of expiration.

Replacement titles and registration cards can be obtained online and original title and registration transactions can be done by mail.

More details on the following credentials and schools can be found online.

The open DMV offices are operating by appointment only and a time slot can be scheduled online.

“Only one month of appointment slots is available at any time on the calendar. Each day, a new day of appointments is added to the end of the available 60-day period. For example, appointments will begin to open up for July in early June,” said DMV officials on the website.

“New appointment slots will be posted multiple times every hour. Cancellations can also create earlier availability in the calendar. If you do not see availability, all the posted appointment slots are currently booked,” the website continues.

