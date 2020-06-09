DMV customers frustrated about lack of appointments available during reopening; Reps say system is new

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — DMV sites are slowly re-opening in our area, after Governor Ralph Northam ordered them to close at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Norfolk DMV on Poplar Hall Drive joined four other locations in Hampton Roads to reopen for appointment-only services.

Hampton Roads DMV locations

Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hampton, Roanoke Ave.

Newport News, Patrick Henry Drive

Norfolk (Military Circle), Poplar Hall Drive

Portsmouth, Bickford Pwy.

Virginia Beach, Buckner Blvd.

But WAVY viewers say they are having a hard time scheduling an appointment.

About a dozen viewers have called or emailed with concerns about DMV appointment times.

Related: Phase 2 in Virginia reopens gyms, indoor restaurant seating

DMV will look different, as employees try to maintain social distance inside. That means a limited number of people will be able to make appointments. Plexiglass is up and every other stall is being used to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The five centers currently open in our area will only offer select services like drivers licenses, titles, registrations, disabled parking permits or vital records.

Laura Clifton, of Norfolk, said she lost her license and tried to make an appointment. But when she went to the ‘DMV schedule appointment’ page on the website, it appeared no appointments were available for the next 6 months. She then tried all of the local locations with no luck, so she reached out to WAVY.com.

“I think they should allow you to actually make appointments. They don’t need to, they can’t tell you to go on a website and make an appointment and that is impossible.”

Jessica Cowadin, the spokesperson for the DMV said new online appointment system will only show one month of available slots at a time. She explains more appointments are added to the calendar, everyday.

She adds DMV is still trying to figure out how to safely offer the driver’s test for people trying to get their license.

However, WAVY.com checked the DMV website this morning, there were no appointments available at any local DMVs. More DMV locations will reopen as they have plexiglass installed. The goal is to have all locations open by the end of July.

We asked if the new system will be updated to avoid confusion. We are still waiting on a response to that question. However, we were sent this “how to” guide.