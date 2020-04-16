Diamond Resorts offers healthcare workers a free bed to rest during the fight against coronavirus

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A resort group, with Virginia locations, hopes to provide those responding to the chaos with safe, comfortable and convenient places to rest while they carry out critical work.

Diamond Resorts announced Tuesday they would start offering rooms for healthcare workers to rest, rather than them going home to families where they might spread the virus.

According to the Diamond Resorts website, there are eight locations in Hampton Roads. The company says, like many, they were looking to help anyway they could.

Eventually, they realized the ‘unique’ position they were in to offer rooms for healthcare workers to socially distance from those they may be living with.

Our suites are larger than typical hotel rooms and the majority include full, in-suite kitchens with refrigerators, ovens and stoves, plus full bathrooms and laundry facilities… Now more than ever, we are committed to doing everything we can to support our local communities. Together, we will get through this crisis. Thank you for all that you are doing. Mike Flaskey & the entire Diamond Team | Diamond Resorts CEO

New safety rules to protect staff have been put in place to be sure they are helping more than hurting. The new protocol includes contactless check-in and check-out, additional cleaning protocols and a 72-hour period of time for rooms between stays.

In addition to providing housing to first responders and medical personnel, the team is exploring other ways they can support local communities.

Some resorts have even started donating food and supplies to local food pantries or offering parking lots as testing sites.

In order to apply for the housing, you can call 1.800.438.2929 or email groups@diamondresorts.com

