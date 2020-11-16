Destination unknown: Traveling during COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — If your holiday travel plans are still up in the air, you’re not alone.

Any travel during COVID-19 is a bit of a gamble but it’s not stopping Lourie Booze of Chesapeake from hopping a plane to Texas to see her father.

“I know COVID is happening but we just felt like it was a risk we were willing to take,” she told WAVY.com.

As she waited to board a plane, Booze said, “I think you just have to go with your conviction and listen to the information and then just make the best choice you have to make.”

The decision to travel or not will be different for everyone, according to District Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay.

Lindsay told WAVY it’s all about assessing risk — “and how much risk you want to take.”

First thing’s first.

“I guess I should say the safest measure would be celebrating with your household members at home,” she said.

But if you do decide to travel she said, consider these factors:

What are the COVID case numbers in the areas you’re traveling to and from?

Who are you going to see? Is anyone at high risk for complications if they get the virus?

What happens if you get sick while you’re away?

“You may be staying in a hotel or you may be staying with relatives. If you’re staying with relatives then there’s the issue of quarantine with those relatives,” Lindsay said.

Planning, she pointed out, is the key.

You may be thinking about getting a COVID test before you travel to protect those you’re going to see.

Lindsay cautions if you get a negative result that day, you could be incubating the virus and test positive the next day. The result is only good for that one point in time.

We asked her which mode of transportation would be safest.

“I don’t know that there is any direct evidence that one mode is safer than another,” she said.

Driving in your own personal vehicle can give you more control over certain things. You can avoid crowds, for instance but, driving comes with its own risks, Lindsay said.

You have to consider where you’ll eat, use the restroom and get gas in various towns with various levels of COVID-19 activity.

“The commercial transportation industry has done a lot of work to try to ensure that safety measures are in place,” she said.

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) is one of those places.

We spoke with ORF Deputy Executive Director, Steven Sterling.

“We take a layered approach towards mitigating the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They’ve taken all the usual precautions, plexiglass and hand-sanitizing stations, free masks at the information desk and markings on the floor for social distancing.

Sterling also pointed out a pricey new investment in public health.

“We have installed [ultraviolet] light fixtures on our escalator handrails [to] help kill the germs and viruses associated with the COVID-19,” he said.

Wearing masks and social distancing are your best protection when traveling. The airport will require passengers to adhere to the rules and will remind people when necessary.

Lindsay suggests if you want to further reduce your risk, fly during off-peak hours. Avoid the ticket counter, baggage checks and other areas where people congregate as much as possible.

Sterling expects larger crowds in the weeks ahead: about 3,300 passengers a day in Norfolk. That’s about 300 a day more than they’re seeing now, but still about half of what they’ve seen in holidays past.

For more COVID travel FAQs answered by the VDH click here.

