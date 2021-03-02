Department of Defense vaccinates more than 1 million beneficiaries around the world

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine, as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will convince troops to take the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as a third agree to the vaccine, others are higher. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — Officials from the Department of Defense say they have administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations around the world.

According to a recent article from the website Health.mil, the DOD reached the latest COVID-19 vaccine numbers on February 22. As of February 25, the DOD says they have administered 1,087,625 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



713,624 recipients have received the initial dose and of those, 374,001 people have received both doses.

Health officials are continuing to distribute and administer vaccines to military health system beneficiaries at more than 300 military medical treatment facilities around the world.

At the David Grant U.S. Air Force Medical Center over at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California alone, officials say beneficiaries were vaccinated within 24 hours of the base receiving its initial shipment back in December.

Air Force Col. Gwen Foster, commander of the 60th Medical Group at Travis says being a part of reaching the DOD’s 1 millionth vaccine administration has been a great source of pride.

“We are humbled and honored to have contributed to these vaccination efforts that will save lives, prevent suffering, and ensure the national defense mission continues,” Foster said.

