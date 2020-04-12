Department of Defense receives approval to increase N95 mask production

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Department of Defense announced that on April 10, the White House Task Force gave the approval to increase mask production to help alleviate the critical supply shortage caused by the coronavirus.

According to the statement released, this falls under the first Defense Production Act Title 3 which states that over the next 90 days, a $133 million investment will increase domestic N95 mask production by more than 39 million.

This increase will secure the “long term industrial capacity to meet the needs of the nation.”

The DPA Title 3 program is one of three Defense Production Acts which provides essential industrial resources to support national defense and homeland security requirements. Title 3 specifically oversees all aspects of the mitigation of crucial deficiencies of US industrial base capabilities.

More information will be released once the contract is awarded.

The entire statement can be read on the DoD website.

Latest News