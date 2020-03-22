Department of Defense mourns death of contractor who tested positive for COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Department of Defense are mourning the death of a contractor who had tested for COVID-19.

Officials say they are saddened by the death of the Crystal City-based contractor who passed away on Saturday.

“Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save his life in the face of this virus.”

Reports confirmed that the contractor had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a local hospital.

The spaces in DSCA where the contractor worked have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance when he tested positive and the person’s co-workers have been teleworking.

