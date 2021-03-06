Dental experts say gum disease could increase COVID-19 symptom severity

GREAT BOOKHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 19: Teeth on a model denture set are reflected in a dental mirror on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

(WAVY) — Dental experts are saying gum disease can cause more problems than rotting teeth and bad breath. A new study shows it may increase your risk of developing severe symptoms from COVID-19.

The research suggests COVID-19 patients who have gum disease are nine times more likely to die from the virus.



It also says those patients are more likely to end up in the ICU and on a ventilator.

A dentist in Wisconsin, Doctor Jason Kelbel, says there’s not enough data yet to directly link increased COVID-19 mortality to gum disease. However, he does believe it could be a factor.

“We’re still studying about it. We do that know that the health of the mouth and the gums do affect the overall health of the body and it can be considered an underlying condition,” says Dr. Kelbel.

He goes on to say gum disease can lead to other health issues, like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which exacerbate potential COVID-19 problems.

Doctors say gum disease can be hereditary or brought on by a bad diet and poor oral hygiene.

While there’s no cure, you can prevent getting it with basic oral care such as brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing.

Limiting the amount of sugar and acidic foods you eat, is also recommended, as well as regularly seeing a dentist.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.