Deerfield Correctional Center reports 15th inmate death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Emma North

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Deerfield Correctional Center has reported one COVID-19 death a day since Wednesday. Data from the Virginia Department of Corrections shows that 15 inmates have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

There are 368 inmates with COVID-19 currently at the Correctional Center and 14 battling the virus in the hospital.

8News is continuing to investigate the spread of the virus at Deerfield.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10