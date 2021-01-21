Deadline extended to apply for second HRUBS Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities announced the city has extended the deadline to apply for the second HRUBS Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program.

Assistance will now be provided to qualifying residents and businesses experiencing financial hardship due to employment impacts caused by the pandemic until November 30, 2021, or until the funding runs out.

Residential and non-residential customers with delinquent water and wastewater utility bill charges from March 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021, are encouraged to apply for assistance.

To qualify, applicants must self-certify they have experienced COVID-related issues that have caused economic hardship such as:

Job layoffs; job loss due to employment closings; reduction in work hours; staying home to care for children due to daycare and school closings; or lost child or spousal support.

Relief also covers those who have been unable to work or missed work due to contracting COVID-19; unable to find work due to COVID-19; or unable to participate in their previous employment due to a high risk of severe illness.

Applicants can apply by calling 757-514-7450 and answering some brief questions or submit a short online application by clicking here.

The second HRUBS originally became effective on Monday, December 21, 2020. The program provides a total of $1,378,452.19 in financial assistance.

The program is supported by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and allows the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities to provide this assistance through a statewide Municipal Utility Relief Fund.