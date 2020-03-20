DEA: Doctors can prescribe controlled substances based on phone, video consultations during coronavirus pandemic

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Doctors will now be allowed to issue prescriptions for controlled substances to patients without having an in-person consultation in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Doctors may issue controlled substance prescriptions to patients after having a telephone or video call with patients if the following conditions are met:

The prescription is issued for a legitimate medical purpose

The consultation is done using a real-time, two-way interactive communication system (like a phone or video call)

The doctor is following federal and state law

“During this uncertain time, DEA remains flexible and committed to ensuring that the nation’s drug supply chain is uninterrupted,” DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon wrote in a news release. “DEA continues to work with our public health partners to explore options that ensure those in need of vital prescriptions are able to get them, while still adhering to safe practices such as social distancing.”