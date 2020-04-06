New data shows nearly 1,200 people, confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19, currently hospitalized in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has created a new data dashboard detailing important information on the state of the commonwealth’s hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

It shows up-to-date stats on those currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, hospital bed and ventilator capacity statewide, and how many hospitals are having trouble obtaining crucial personal protective equipment for medical workers.

“Sharing this data publicly wouldn’t be possible without incredible support from VHHA’s 110

hospital members representing 27 health systems which are supplying this information so we can

monitor system capacity and other logistical challenges associated with the frontline work of

responding to this pandemic,” said VHHA Emergency Preparedness Director Kelly Parker.

The VHHA’s numbers show there are still beds and ventilators available statewide, though the peak of Virginia’s outbreak isn’t expected until late April to late May.

However, one set of numbers stick out: the VHHA is reporting current hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and the count is much higher than those from the Virginia Department of Health.

VHHA’s count of 538 current hospitalizations as of Monday is more than the VDH’s cumulative count of 497 hospitalizations, including discharged patients and those who’ve died, since the start of the outbreak.

The data also includes the number of people currently hospitalized for suspected COVID-19, but are waiting test results — 656.

Those two numbers (538 confirmed and 656 pending) combined, assuming those with pending results test positive, show that nearly 1,200 Virginians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

VHHA also shows that 387 of those patients are in the ICU and 285 are currently on a ventilator.

The data will be updated daily. Check back at wavy.com for updates or view the VHHA’s data dashboard here.

WAVY has reached out to learn more about the hospitals reporting difficulty in obtaining personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

Latest posts