Dare County restricts visitor access amid coronavirus outbreak

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials have restricted visitor access to Dare County to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The visitor access restriction begins Tuesday, March 17, at 2 p.m. Information on when it will be lifted have not been available.

Although there are currently no one in Dare County who have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say they have weighed the potential health benefits of the restriction on the community.

Beginning at 2 p.m., checkpoints will be up at entry points to Dare County and no visitors will be allowed access. Permanent residents, non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of Dare County businesses may review entry guidelines from the County’s website HERE.

Reentry permits from previous years will NOT be accepted. Dare County officials say they are currently working to activate the online permitting system by Tuesday 1 p.m.

Officials are asking residents to avoid contact with checkpoint personnel and display their permit on the dashboard so it is clearly visible.

Visitors wishing to access Currituck County (Corolla), Hyde County (Ocracoke Island), or Tyrrell County will NOT be allowed to travel through Dare County. People who reside, own property or work in Corolla and Ocracoke will be allowed.

Residents and visitors may call (252) 475-5008 for any COVID-19 related questions. Emergency Operations Center personnel anticipate a high volume of calls and ask the community to be patient and leave a message if they reach a voicemail.

There are currently 39 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The Outer Banks Hospital is currently limiting one immediate family member over the age of 16 and not exhibiting any symptoms of an illness to visit patients. The hospital will begin screening patients and visitors for symptoms of illness as they enter the Medical Office Building and Main Lobby. Hospital officials say visitors and patients with illness will be masked and asked to sanitize their hands prior to going to their appointment.

In addition to the latest reports, officials have temporarily closed visitor centers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial, effective immediately.

