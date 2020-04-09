Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Dare County reports first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says the person in their early 90s died Thursday morning from complications related to the virus. They had several underlying medical conditions, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details about the patient are being released to protect the family’s privacy, the sheriff’s office said.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

“This is never the type of information we want to have to share. We extend our heartfelt condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones and pray for peace and comfort,” said Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the other 9 COVID-19 cases in Dare County reported on Wednesday, 5 had completely recovered, 3 were asymptomatic (no symptoms) and 1 was recovering in isolation.

North Carolina health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths statewide on Thursday, up to 65 compared to 53 on Wednesday, with nearly 400 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories