Dare County reports first COVID-19 death

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says the person in their early 90s died Thursday morning from complications related to the virus. They had several underlying medical conditions, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details about the patient are being released to protect the family’s privacy, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is never the type of information we want to have to share. We extend our heartfelt condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones and pray for peace and comfort,” said Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the other 9 COVID-19 cases in Dare County reported on Wednesday, 5 had completely recovered, 3 were asymptomatic (no symptoms) and 1 was recovering in isolation.

North Carolina health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths statewide on Thursday, up to 65 compared to 53 on Wednesday, with nearly 400 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.