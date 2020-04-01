Dare County reports 3 cases of COVID-19; 1 person has fully recovered

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County has reported three positive cases of coronavirus.

Dare County officials say that two of the people contracted COVID-19 as a result of direct contact with an infected person or travel.

Of the two, the first person who tested positive has fully recovered from the disease, and the second is doing well and experiencing improvements in their health every day, county officials said in a news release.

With the third case, the individual was tested in another state after displaying virus symptoms. The patient remains out of state and according to health officials, has not traveled to North Carolina since fall 2019. The individual has fully recovered from the virus.

They do not believe that there is a community-wide spread of COVID-19 in Dare County at this time.

As of April 1, the North Caroline Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,584 cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 200 people are hospitalized in North Carolina after contracting COVID-19, and 9 people have died.

