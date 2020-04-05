Live Now
York County General District Court York County-Poquoson Circuit Court

Dare County reports 6th positive coronavirus case

Coronavirus

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced the sixth positive test result for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The infected individual is a resident who was tested in the county.

“The individual is currently in isolation and being monitored,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the individual acquired the virus. According to health professionals, it is possible that this individual may have acquired the virus from an asymptomatic individual, indicating community spread.

“The CDC shared this week that as many as 25% of the people infected with the COVID-19 virus may not show symptoms. At this point we believe community spread is likely, as we have not found any connection between this individual and any other individuals who tested positive in Dare County,” commented Davies.

The Dare County Public Health staff continues to conduct active investigations into any individual’s activity that tests positive for COVID-19. Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact will be notified by public health staff. 

Officials reported the fifth positive case of the coronavirus in the county on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The patient is the spouse of the second Dare County confirmed case that was reported on Tuesday, March 31.

