Dare County issues ‘Stay Home – Stay Healthy’ declaration during COVID-19 pandemic

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County has issued a declaration restricting nonessential movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials say.
The declaration is called “Stay Home – Stay Healthy.” It will go into effect on Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m.
“Stay Home – Stay Healthy” limits non-essential movements for Dare County residents outside of their homes.
Under the declaration, Dare County residents can:
- Go to grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations
- Go to the pharmacy
- Visit health care facilities
- Go to restaurants for take-out or drive-thru services
- Care for a friend, family member, or pet
- Go outside to walk, go to the beach, go for a bike ride, and other physical activity, while abiding by social distancing guidelines
- Help others get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries
Under the declaration, Dare County residents cannot:
- Go outside of their homes if they are sick
- Travel, except for essential purposes
- Go to work, unless providing essential services
- Gather in groups of more than 10 people
- Be closer than 6 feet from others in public
- Visit friends and family if there isn’t an urgent need
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, or other facilities — some exceptions apply
Activities that are considered essential under this declaration:
- Movement for healthy and safety
- Movement to get necessary supplies and services
- Outdoor physical activity
- To work for essential businesses and operations
- To take care of others in need
The “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” declaration is not a “shelter in place” order, which would only allow residents to travel for emergency purposes. Dare County officials said they aren’t currently planning to implement a “shelter in place” order.
Anyone with questions should read the official release from Dare County here. The Dare County COVID-19 Call Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help address questions. It can be reached at (252) 475-5008.
Latest Posts
- 2 more residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center struggling with coronavirus outbreak
- With bipartisan support, House passes COVID-19 relief package
- ODU faculty researcher tests positive for COVID-19
- Joint Base Langley-Eustis declares base-wide public health emergency by restricting access to installation
- Hampton deputy assigned to booking area tests positive for coronavirus