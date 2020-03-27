Breaking News
Northam coronavirus press conference
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Dare County issues ‘Stay Home – Stay Healthy’ declaration during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Dare County Sheriff's Office generic_148234

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County has issued a declaration restricting nonessential movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials say.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

The declaration is called “Stay Home – Stay Healthy.” It will go into effect on Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m.

“Stay Home – Stay Healthy” limits non-essential movements for Dare County residents outside of their homes.

Under the declaration, Dare County residents can:

  • Go to grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations
  • Go to the pharmacy
  • Visit health care facilities
  • Go to restaurants for take-out or drive-thru services
  • Care for a friend, family member, or pet
  • Go outside to walk, go to the beach, go for a bike ride, and other physical activity, while abiding by social distancing guidelines
  • Help others get necessary supplies
  • Receive deliveries

Under the declaration, Dare County residents cannot:

  • Go outside of their homes if they are sick
  • Travel, except for essential purposes
  • Go to work, unless providing essential services
  • Gather in groups of more than 10 people
  • Be closer than 6 feet from others in public
  • Visit friends and family if there isn’t an urgent need
  • Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, or other facilities — some exceptions apply

Activities that are considered essential under this declaration:

  • Movement for healthy and safety
  • Movement to get necessary supplies and services
  • Outdoor physical activity
  • To work for essential businesses and operations
  • To take care of others in need

The “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” declaration is not a “shelter in place” order, which would only allow residents to travel for emergency purposes. Dare County officials said they aren’t currently planning to implement a “shelter in place” order.

Anyone with questions should read the official release from Dare County here. The Dare County COVID-19 Call Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help address questions. It can be reached at (252) 475-5008.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories