Dare County issues ‘Stay Home – Stay Healthy’ declaration during COVID-19 pandemic

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County has issued a declaration restricting nonessential movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials say.

The declaration is called “Stay Home – Stay Healthy.” It will go into effect on Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m.

“Stay Home – Stay Healthy” limits non-essential movements for Dare County residents outside of their homes.

Under the declaration, Dare County residents can:

Go to grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations

Go to the pharmacy

Visit health care facilities

Go to restaurants for take-out or drive-thru services

Care for a friend, family member, or pet

Go outside to walk, go to the beach, go for a bike ride, and other physical activity, while abiding by social distancing guidelines

Help others get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries

Under the declaration, Dare County residents cannot:

Go outside of their homes if they are sick

Travel, except for essential purposes

Go to work, unless providing essential services

Gather in groups of more than 10 people

Be closer than 6 feet from others in public

Visit friends and family if there isn’t an urgent need

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, or other facilities — some exceptions apply

Activities that are considered essential under this declaration:

Movement for healthy and safety

Movement to get necessary supplies and services

Outdoor physical activity

To work for essential businesses and operations

To take care of others in need

The “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” declaration is not a “shelter in place” order, which would only allow residents to travel for emergency purposes. Dare County officials said they aren’t currently planning to implement a “shelter in place” order.

Anyone with questions should read the official release from Dare County here. The Dare County COVID-19 Call Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help address questions. It can be reached at (252) 475-5008.

Latest Posts