Dare County hosting COVID-19 testing event July 28

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County has partnered with a local lab to host a COVID-19 testing clinic on July 28.

The partnership is with Mako Medical Laboratories. The testing clinic will start at 1 p.m. July 28 at the Dare County Center, 950 Marshall Collins Drive in Manteo.

Registration is required for appointments. Individuals can register for the diagnostic test, the antibody test, or both.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-475-5008.

The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Participants must send a photocopy of their government-issued identification card and insurance card prior to the event.

Dare County has 277 positive cases as of July 21, 59 of which are considered active. Of the 277 cases, 162 are residents and 115 are non-residents.

