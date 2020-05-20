Dare County announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents; by appointment only

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — To expand testing and help the community, Dare County partnered with Macko Medical Laboratories to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the county despite the fact that there have not been any sites selected as a federally assisted testing site.

The testing is by appointment only and for permanent residents of Dare County ages 10 and above. The event will be set up to provide 200 tests and is not a free event. Participants are required to bring a government-issued identification card and insurance card.

Those with insurance:

Officials with the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services said that all insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare. Individuals with insurance will not incur any out of pocket cost as the COVID-19 test is completely covered, with no deductible and no co-pays.

Those without insurance:

Macko Medical Laboratories will work with anyone uninsured to assist the test cost. More information will be provided to those without insurance when they call to register for an appointment.

Testing Details:

Appointment Info: Schedule by calling 252-475-5008

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Location: First Flight High School located at 100 Veterans Dr in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

Results: Dare County DHHS will receive test results from Macko Medical Laboratories and call individuals to provide them with their results within 72 hours of the event.

DHHS officials remind the community that those who participate, understand it is a community-based testing site located in a public location and therefore patient privacy cannot be assured. All results will, however, be confidential.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider’s office immediately. Do not wait for drive-thru testing.

For more information on testing locations in Dare County visit darenc.com/covidtesting.

