D.C.-Based Stand Steady Providing Recovery Relief and Work-From-Home Tech Solutions During Unprecedented Times

FAIRFAX, Va., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Due to ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Washington D.C.-based Stand Steady, an ergonomic office product industry leader and founder of SideTrak, announced today that they will be providing support to Direct Relief a non-profit dedicated to improving the health of those affected by emergency situations and providing essential medical supplies to health care workers, through April 15th 2020.

Stand Steady will donate $10 to Direct Relief for every SideTrak sold on SideTrak.com when the code DONATE is applied at checkout.

“In total, Direct Relief has shipped 30,000 pounds of personal protective equipment and nearly one million N-95 masks to health centers, clinics and hospitals impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. But as infections soar and stockpiles dwindle, allocating these scarce resources becomes a challenge.” – Direct Relief

As COVID-19 spreads in the U.S., companies and business leaders are now facing the reality of an entire telecommuting workforce — many of which are accustomed to dual in-office screens to boost productivity. With SideTrak, Stand Steady has developed the ideal work-from-home tech solution to maintain efficiency.

An ultra-portable 12.5″ FHD IPS second monitor, SideTrak easily attaches to the back of laptops, enabling employees to work anywhere with two screens. Currently, many professionals are experiencing a work-from-home set up for the first time in their career, and SideTrak is poised to equip workers with an attachable monitor that will increase their productivity. Dual monitors have been proven to increase productivity by 20-30 percent, according to The New York Times’s report of a Jon Peddie Research survey.

“At Stand Steady, our mission is to bring joy to people at work, wherever they work — in the office, on the go, and at home. We invented SideTrak to bring the benefits of a second screen when not at a desk,” said Day Martin, founder of SideTrak. “We’re all now faced with a situation that, unfortunately, puts more of us away from our desks. We’re glad to provide an avenue of partnership to at-home workers during the Coronavirus outbreak.”

