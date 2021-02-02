Several Hampton Roads locations included in CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Virginia

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia will be among 11 states included in an initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

Starting February 11, CVS Pharmacy will begin administering vaccines against COVID-19 to eligible recipients at 28 CVS Pharmacy locations across Virginia. Participating pharmacies will be at stores in Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Stafford, and Virginia Beach.

According to CVS, those eligible will be able to make an appointment as early as February 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

The company said supply for the limited rollout in the state will be approximately 26,000 total doses. These doses do not count toward the state’s allotment.

In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, officials say they are hoping to expand to more locations as more supply becomes available.

Make sure you meet the criteria for the vaccine. The Virginia Department of Health has categorized residents in different phases for receiving the vaccine HERE.

You must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

As noted, Virginia is part of an initial CVS Pharmacy rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in 11 states, which also includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas.

CVS is also still in the process of administering the vaccine to residents and staff at long-term facilities nationwide, include more than 870 facilities in Virginia. The company says it expects first doses at these facilities to be complete by mid-February, with second doses already well underway.