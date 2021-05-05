CVS Health expands COVID-19 vaccine options to include walk-in and same-day appointments

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — CVS Health announced on Wednesday that are now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 342 locations in Virginia, with no appointment necessary.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.”

In addition to walk-in availability, they are now offering same-day scheduling on CVS.com. This includes appointment as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, due to same-day cancellations.

CVS is reporting that they have surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations.

