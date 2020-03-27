Cox gives $10k donation to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to aid in COVID-19 crisis

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank received a $10,000 donation from Cox Communications to help the organization continue to feed the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank serves about 71,000 Peninsula residents who struggle with food insecurity every day, but have seen needs increase across the region as people struggle with uncertainty and unemployment.

The check was given to the foodbank by Cox Charities Virginia during a video call on March 20.

“Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is thrilled to receive this incredible donation that will be put directly toward purchasing additional healthy food to distribute at special distributions throughout the community to meeting increasing need,” the organization wrote in a news release. “Cox Charities Virginia remains a treasured community partner of ours, and this caring act and their concern for our local community will result in hope being distributed throughout the Peninsula in the form of healthy meals.”

