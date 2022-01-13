COVID testing troubles continue across Hampton Roads

Charles Hoppmann is swabbed for a COVID-19 test as his family of four departs for a vacation in Milan, Italy, at a testing center operated by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Miami. Nomi nurses said that both demand for tests and positivity rates at their testing center have risen significantly since Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As people continue to struggle to find COVID-19 tests, officials are working to open more testing sites. However, there appear to still be kinks in the system across Hampton Roads.

Health officials have opened several new sites across Hampton Roads, including a new site that runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Health Department on Corporation Lane. However, when 10 On Your Side arrived around lunchtime on Thursday, no one was there besides workers.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the health director, confirmed that they made 100 appointments for Thursday, which should average about 13 tests an hour.

However, 10 On Your Side only saw three people get tested in half an hour.

“So I think so far the appointment system has been working pretty well,” said Pedati, “But just like always we’re going to continue to look at those processes and make adjustments if we need to.”

She added that they are looking to expand to 300 appointments per day starting next week.

Those who can’t make their appointment are asked to cancel so another person can take the spot, such as Marigrace Silva who’s been out of work for two weeks waiting to get a test.

She told 10 On Your Side that she got sick time but had to shift to using her vacation days. Luckily, she got an appointment on Thursday.

The tests will be PCR tests, so the results will take a few days. Everyone attending is required to have an appointment and wear a mask.

No appointments are currently available on Friday at the Virginia Beach site, however, that might change if someone cancels their appointment.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.