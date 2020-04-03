COVID-19: Virginia Arts Festival cancels, postpones all events through June 14

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival organization has canceled or postponed all of its events scheduled through June 14 due to the coronavirus.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order in effect through June 10. He has also issued a ban statewide for events over 10 people.

To comply with Northam’s orders, Virginia Arts Festival will not hold any of its previously scheduled events from Friday through June 14.

“Thank you for your patience and your continued patronage as we work through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions on travel have impacted our ability to bring world-class artists to our stages, and safety measures such as closing facilities and limiting public gatherings have forced us to reschedule, postpone, or cancel many upcoming performances,” Said Robert W. Cross, Perry Artistic Director, Virginia Arts Festival. “We are working hard to reschedule as many events as we can. Until we can safely gather again, I wish you good health, and I look forward to seeing you at a Virginia Arts Festival performance once the crisis has ended.”

Ticket holders have several options, including exchanges, donation of tickets and refunds.

Get updates on rescheduled performances and other information on the Virginia Arts Festival website and on social media @VaArtsFest.

Latest Posts: