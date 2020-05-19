COVID-19 vaccine development and impact on high-risk groups

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in a study of volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Even though the general population can start going out more, there is still a large group of people who are very vulnerable because there is no vaccine, or even a treatment, for COVID-19.

We’re talking about those who are immunocompromised.

Dr. Lisa Shollenberger is an associate professor of biological sciences at Old Dominion University. She has a lot of experience researching and studying the development of vaccines.

She says she is very optimistic that we have a COVID-19 vaccine going into phase two trials right now, but with that optimism comes caution.

“We don’t actually know how long it’s going to take until a vaccine is ready. Typically vaccine development takes a decade or so, but there are a lot of people, and resources, being devoted to finding a vaccine for this disease right now and as of [Friday] morning I saw 89 studies about COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials, and recently the FDA fast-tracked at least one of those vaccines, so it’s heading into phase 2 trials in people already,” Shollenberger said.

She says there is still a lot to learn about COVID-19 and a potential vaccine or treatment.

“If we see a licensed vaccine in the next year or two, it would really be a record-breaking time-frame for a vaccine. Also, we don’t really know yet a lot about the virus, the pathology, and the immunological response, so as we learn more about those topics, we can better inform the development of a new vaccine.”

While that vaccine approval is important for all, it’s especially important for those who are immunocompromised.

“Those of us who are high-risk, it’s quite possible we would have severe illness if we catch COVID-19, and even as the restrictions are easing, people who are in the high-risk group, they’re encouraged to self-isolate. So we really need to have an effective, and readily available, treatment or vaccine so we can reduce our probability of infection and severe disease.”

So, how does a vaccine go from testing to being licensed?

“Vaccines, in general, need to be very safe first and foremost. That’s the first test they undergo, but then they also have to be effective, and that can take a long time to determine whether that’s effective,” Schollenberger said. “In the early stages of discovery, we might think that something is really going well, but once it hits phase three, and we do efficacy testing, it might not be effective. I’m very optimistic that we have a vaccine heading into phase 2 trials, but that does not mean it will be effective and licensed. So, even though we are working as fast as possible, it doesn’t mean it will happen immediately.”

Schollenberger says there is no guarantee COVID-19 will go away, so it is imperative that a safe and effective vaccine is found.

“When we compare it to other respiratory viruses, we would expect that it won’t go away. In 2009, the H1N1 influenza levels dropped in the summer, but the virus didn’t die off, and in epidemiology a colleague of mine uses an analogy that I find helpful. If we think of the current wave of infection as a pot of boiling water, in the summer we reduce that pot to a simmer, but that simmering pot is so much easier to bring back to a boil than a pot that is not simmering at all.”

Schollenberger says right now it is so important to continue self-isolation, especially if you are immunocompromised. Good handwashing and wearing a mask when you can’t social distance are also still important for everyone.

Latest Posts: