Norfolk Public Schools offering free, optional COVID-19 testing to all high school athletes

FILE – A man has a swab taken at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec. 21, 2021. Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people isolated at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Feb. 14, Norfolk Public Schools will offer free, optional weekly COVID-19 testing to all high school athletes.

School officials say the testings are intended to quickly identify COVID-19 cases and reduce the possibility of outbreaks.

This testing will be offered to everyone in high school athletics, from students to staff, even if they don’t have symptoms. The Virginia Department of Health will cover the cost of testing so that it can be offered free of charge.



Testing will be done on-site at each high school by a trained proctor from Mako Medical. Results from the PCR testing – the most reliable type – will be available within 2-3 days and will be shared with the VDH and the appropriate school personnel.

Within the next few days, officials say parents will receive consent forms to authorize the voluntary testing.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.