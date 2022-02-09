Norfolk Health Department transitions to mobile COVID-19 testing

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Health Department is going mobile with a vendor-operated van for COVID-19 testing.

Testing staff will travel in the van throughout the eastern region in support of expanding testing to areas that have limited access. The last day for the testing center at Military Circle Mall will be Thursday, Feb. 10.

The mobile testing initiative will offer free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing to individuals three months and older. PCR test results are usually available within a few days.

The new testing initiative will be in addition to existing community-based testing events and other testing activities offered in the community.

Individuals interested in receiving a free test at a community testing site can schedule an appointment online through the VASE+ website or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).