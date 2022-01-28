Free drive-through COVID-19 testing available in Hampton next week

FILE – A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton and the Virginia Department of Health are partnering to hold a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event next week for anyone ages 5 and older.

The PCR lab tests will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

This event will be first-come, first-served.

Those interested are encouraged to register in advance , but you can also sign up on site if tests are still available.

Parents or guardians must accompany minors.