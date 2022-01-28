Free drive-through COVID-19 testing available in Hampton next week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton and the Virginia Department of Health are partnering to hold a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event next week for anyone ages 5 and older.
The PCR lab tests will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.
This event will be first-come, first-served.
Those interested are encouraged to register in advance , but you can also sign up on site if tests are still available.
Parents or guardians must accompany minors.