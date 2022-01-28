Free drive-through COVID-19 testing available in Hampton next week

COVID-19 Testing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton and the Virginia Department of Health are partnering to hold a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event next week for anyone ages 5 and older.

The PCR lab tests will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

This event will be first-come, first-served.

Those interested are encouraged to register in advance , but you can also sign up on site if tests are still available.

Parents or guardians must accompany minors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10