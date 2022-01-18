Demand for COVID-19 tests slowing slightly at Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Following weeks of long lines for COVID-19 testing, demand is finally slowing down.

By Tuesday afternoon there were more than 100 open appointments at the Military Circle testing site in Norfolk.

Still, many people need to get tested in order to find out if they have COVID-19. Health officials told 10 On Your Side there were 300 appointments available Tuesday. Around 1 p.m. there were still 198 left. About an hour later, there were about 100 left.

They had appointments available and 10 On Your Side saw some people come up without an appointment, use the QR code sign up right there, hung around, got an appointment, and then got a test.

David Marshall, a Norfolk resident, said he hasn’t had trouble recently getting tested. He registered Monday night to get tested on Tuesday.

Bonnie Fortin, a Virginia Beach resident, also said she got a test Tuesday with ease.

“This was actually pretty easy. It was harder when I got COVID to get tested originally at Patient First,” she said.

And that’s the point: it’s getting easier to get tested and hopefully it’ll be even easier as time moves forward.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.