COVID-19 community testing center at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News now accepting walk-ins

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Sherwood Shopping Center CVC testing center in NN is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 testing, according to the VDH page for the health district.

The Community Testing Center is located at the Sherwood Shopping Center located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Community Testing Center (CTC)

The CTC will provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19. The CTC services will be available in a heated tent on the same property as the Community Vaccination Center.

The CTC operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. To find an appointment, CLICK HERE.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.