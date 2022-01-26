Celebrate Healthcare adds COVID-19 testing to weekly vaccination clinics in Hampton

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is adding COVID-19 rapid tests to the weekly vaccination clinics it hosts at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple.

The clinics are held every Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church, located at 3100 Butternut Road.

No appointments are required.

When you arrive for a vaccination, head to the church gymnasium. The rapid tests will be performed in the main church building.

Testing and vaccines are also available at the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News, located at 13785 Warwick Blvd. The vaccination clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and no appointment is necessary. The testing clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and appointments can be made by clicking here.