Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women 2022
Coats for Families
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds
Legal aid groups mostly reject Remain in Mexico program
NYC students walk out, demand better COVID safety
Video
Moose falls through window into basement of Colorado home
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Cookie Classic
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 Testing
Community COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Friday in Suffolk
New coronavirus testing process in Norfolk: ‘It was fine, smooth, and quick’
Video
Dare County begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Video
Norfolk Health Dept. expands COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall to 6 days a week
Gallery
VB Dept. of Health hosting free, appointment-only COVID-19 testing clinics this week
More COVID-19 Testing Headlines
Community COVID-19 testing centers now open in Norfolk, Newport News to help with demand
Video
COVID-19 community testing center opening at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News
Video
‘Easy access is critical’: families flock to Hampton health clinic for COVID testing, vaccines
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
1 injured after Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Isle of Wight
Video
Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 12 Update: Nearly 20K new cases, over 3,800 currently hospitalized
Youngkin talks plans for first days in office as Virginia governor
Video
Shoaling conditions prompt mariners alert in Virginia Beach
Answers demanded after pardoned Hampton man remains behind bars; his co-defendant is free
Video