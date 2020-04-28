COVID-19 testing offered by healthcare providers across Hampton Roads

Taiwan McCall, left, useless a nasal swab to test James Reese for COVID-19 in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, April 20, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers would need to be tested for the coronavirus daily before city officials could start to loosen restrictions that have shuttered most workplaces and forced residents to cover their faces in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Health care providers across Hampton Roads are offering coronavirus testing, but not everyone who is sick will receive the test.

The Virginia Department of Health has determined that not everyone with coronavirus needs to be tested for the disease. Doctors make the final decision about who should be tested for COVID-19, and community members who believe they have the virus should call their healthcare provider to determine treatment.

“Many people who are sick with COVID-19 have mild illness and can get better at home without medical care,” according to the VDH. “There is no treatment or medicine specifically for COVID-19. In most cases, a test result that shows you have COVID-19 would not change what a doctor tells you to do to get better. If you have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and keep yourself away from others.”

Healthcare providers in Hampton Roads will typically test a person for COVID-19 if they are symptomatic. Symptoms that can lead to COVID-19 testing include a fever, a cough, and shortness of breath.

The VDH has released a map of COVID-19 testing locations in Hampton Roads. The map is not complete. It does not include known testing locations like Sentara Healthcare and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Before attempting to get a COVID-19 test, call your doctor or one of the healthcare providers listed below. Doctors will screen patients and determine if they need to be tested for coronavirus, or if they can self-quarantine at home.

Hospitals and doctors offices are also treating other ailments and medical emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic. If you are suffering non coronavirus-related emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest hospital for treatment.

This is a list of known COVID-19 testing locations in the Hampton Roads region:

Sentara

Sentara Healthcare is processing COVID-19 tests in-house at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to shorten the wait for test results.

Sentara is using the Abbott m2000 RealTime system. Lab results are back within 24 to 48 hours.

Testing location:

600 Gresham Dr., Norfolk — (757) 388-3000

CHKD

The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters is offering COVID-19 testing at its laboratory. CHKD purchased analyzer equipment two years ago that is now being used for COVID-19 testing, said Mary-Margaret Fisher, laboratory operations manager.

Testing location:

601 Children’s Ln., Norfolk — (757) 668-7000

Velocity Urgent Care

Velocity Urgent Care is offering coronavirus testing at all of its locations.

It is also offering drive-through COVID-19 testing at its Virginia Beach Red Mill and Newport News J. Clyde Morris Boulevard locations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who cannot go to a drive-through testing location should call their nearest Velocity Urgent Care center to make arrangements for COVID-19 testing.

Testing locations:

2168 General Booth Blvd., Suite 510, Virginia Beach — (757) 702-8122

4701 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach — (757) 702-8110

3745 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach — (757) 772-6118

1326 E. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk: (757) 772-6122

7435 Granby St., Norfolk: (757) 702-8101

7394 Harbour Towne Pkwy., Suite 5, Suffolk: (757) 702-8116

1001 Centerbrooke Lane, Suit 100, Suffolk: (757) 702-8105

747 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News: (757) 772-6121

4374 New Town Ave., Williamsburg: (757) 772-6124

5659 Parkway Dr., Gloucester: (804) 381-4361

Rite Aid

Rite Aid is offering drive-through coronavirus testing at one Virginia Beach location.

The testing location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Appointments can be made online.

2293 Upton Dr., Virginia Beach: (757) 430-4175

Patient First

Patient First is offering coronavirus testing at two locations in Chesapeake and Hampton.

Testing will be done by appointment only, every day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

705 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake: (757) 547-0688

2304 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton: (757) 951-1579

