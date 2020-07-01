SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va (WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District has partnered with the Western Tidewater Medical Reserve Corps and Southampton County to offer pop-up community-based testing for coronavirus.
There will be several sites across the area from July 6 to July 8.
The testing availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who wish to be tested are asked to bring a photo ID.
Testing will be at the following sites:
- · Monday July 6, 2020 1 p.m. -3 p.m. Southampton County Health Department 26220 Administration Center Drive, Courtland, VA.
- Tuesday July 7, 2020 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ivor Volunteer Fire Department, 8295 Main Street, Ivor, VA.
- Tuesday July 7, 2020 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Southampton Meadows Trailer Park Office, 33536 Phillips Street, Franklin, VA.
- Wednesday July 8, 2020 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Drewryville Volunteer Fire Department, 22368 Drewry Road, Drewryville, VA.
- Wednesday July 8, 2020 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Boykins Volunteer Fire Department, 18127 N. Railroad Avenue, Boykins, VA.
For more information, call 757-562-6109.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- COVID-19 testing coming to Southampton County
- Virginia Beach to provide financial relief to residents impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
- Virginia Beach first responders ‘pushed and kicked’ while responding to a deadly motorcycle crash
- New taxes on gas, cigarettes, skill games start July 1
- VB Police ask for help investigating woman’s 1994 disappearance