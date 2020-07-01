COVID-19 testing coming to Southampton County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va (WAVY) — The Western Tidewater Health District has partnered with the Western Tidewater Medical Reserve Corps and Southampton County to offer pop-up community-based testing for coronavirus.

There will be several sites across the area from July 6 to July 8.

The testing availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who wish to be tested are asked to bring a photo ID.

Testing will be at the following sites:

· Monday July 6, 2020 1 p.m. -3 p.m. Southampton County Health Department 26220 Administration Center Drive, Courtland, VA.

Tuesday July 7, 2020 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ivor Volunteer Fire Department, 8295 Main Street, Ivor, VA.

Tuesday July 7, 2020 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Southampton Meadows Trailer Park Office, 33536 Phillips Street, Franklin, VA.

Wednesday July 8, 2020 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Drewryville Volunteer Fire Department, 22368 Drewry Road, Drewryville, VA.

Wednesday July 8, 2020 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Boykins Volunteer Fire Department, 18127 N. Railroad Avenue, Boykins, VA.

For more information, call 757-562-6109.

