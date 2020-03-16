COVID-19 school closings in Va. & NC: What you need to know

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The continuing spread of the coronavirus has prompted governors Ralph Northam and Roy Cooper to close K-12 schools in Virginia and North Carolina starting March 16, for at least the next two weeks.

As of Monday morning, 45 people had tested positive and one person died from the virus in Virginia. In North Carolina, there were 32 cases.

10 On Your Side reached out to Hampton Roads public school districts and asked for the number of homeless students and free-and-reduced eligible students in each community. We also asked how the schools would address the needs of hungry students in the event of a shutdown.

We have not heard back from every district, but we will add their answers to this article as we do.

Here is everything you need to know about school closings in our area:

VIRGINIA

Accomack County Accomack County Public Schools will be closed for students and staff from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. All 12-month employees will report on time until further notice.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools will be open on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for parents and guardians to pick up students’ belongings.

Meals for students

Starting Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27 Chesapeake schools will provide “grab-n-go” lunch and breakfast items for students from 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

Students may pick up meals at the following school locations: Oscar Smith High School Southwestern Elementary Carver Intermediate G.A. Treakle Elementary Thurgood Marshall Elementary B.M. Williams Primary



Homeless students: 156

156 Free-and-reduced eligible students: 16,278

Schoolwork for students

Parents and guardians may also pick up printed copies of these plans at their school on Monday, March 16, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Franklin

Franklin City Public Schools will be closed for a minimum of two weeks. Monday, March 16, will be a half-day schedule for teachers and staff only.

Schoolwork for students

Students in 6th–12th grade will be assigned work that can be accessed on their FCPS assigned electronic devices or personal devices. If a student does not have an assigned laptop or personal computer in grades Pre-K to 12th, students will receive instructional work packets.

Teachers will be available by email to help students. If you do not have access to the internet at home, please utilize community hubs such as the city library and local businesses. Parents and guardians can pick up instructional packets on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Gloucester County

Gloucester County Public Schools will be closed to all students March 16-March 27. All employees should report to work at their regularly scheduled times on March 16.

Meals for students

On Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 the schools will provide “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meals can be picked up in the hallway outside of the main office at each school. More information will be provided on Tuesday.

Hampton

Hampton City Public Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through March 27.

Meals for students

Two packaged meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for anyone 18 years of age and younger. Meals can be picked up at whichever site is closest to where the student resides. Aberdeen Elementary School Cary Elementary School Langley Elementary School Moton Early Childhood Center Hampton High School Syms Middle School Tarrant Middle School

A list of menu options can be found on the Hampton City Schools website. Special meal requests will be available based on medical documentation for those with allergies or dietary restrictions.

Schoolwork for students

Learning packets in the content areas of English, mathematics, social studies, and science have been made for students in grades PreK-4. All students in grades 5-12 have been asked to utilize their division-issued Chromebooks or another web-enabled device. If your child’s Chromebook is currently at their school, you may pick up their Chromebook on Monday, March 16, at their school between the hours of 8 a.m to 4 p.m. or contact their building principal if other arrangements are needed.

If your child does not have internet access, email vsaloka@hampton.k12.va.us or call 757-727-2000 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Monday – Friday). Requested packets will be available for parents/guardians to pick up at the School Board Office at 1 Franklin Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Tuesday – Friday.

Isle of Wight County Schools

Students will not report to Isle of Wight County Schools until March 27.

Meals for students

From Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 27 the schools will provide “grab and go” meal bags that include breakfast and lunch. The meals will be available via pick-up at one of the locations below.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smithfield High School, Georgie Tyler Middle School, and Carrsville Elementary School.

Additionally, the schools will provide delivery services via school buses to the following areas throughout the county from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In the northern areas of the county: Jersey Park Jersey Park Apartments Red Oaks Mobile Community Bradford Mews Apartments Smithfield Apartments Church Manor Apartments Cedar Street Apartments Rushmere Fire Department Eagle Harbor Apartments

In the southern areas of the county: Camptown Park Twin Ponds Mobile Community Clydesdale Mobile Community Georgie Tyler Apartments Zuni Citgo Windsor Community Center



Schools will be open Monday, March 16 for staff to prepare for an extended closure and parents may arrange to pick up student belongings on Monday only.

Mathews County

Mattews County Public Schools will close for a two week period, Monday, March 16 – March 27.

Monday and Tuesday are planning days for teachers to prepare for at-home lessons and the possibility that the school closure may continue past two weeks.

School officials are working to provide food services for students who are most in need.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Meals for students

Families will receive information about meal services this week. Schools will be open on Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. for families to pick up medications & medical supplies should items be needed during the 2-week closure.

Meals-to-go will be available for any student in need of lunch or breakfast beginning Tuesday, March 17. The meals will include a lunch and a breakfast snack for the next day.

The meals will be available for drive-through pick up from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. each weekday at the following locations: An Achievable Dream Academy, 726 16th Street Epes Elementary School, 855 Lucas Creek Road Heritage High School, 5800 Marshall Avenue McIntosh Elementary School, 185 Richneck Road Palmer Elementary School, 100 Palmer Lane Warwick High School, 51 Copeland Lane



Free-and-reduced eligible students: 21,627

Schoolwork for students

Learning packets have been created for students in grades PreK-5. Beginning Monday afternoon, March 16, families may access these packets online, or if needed, families can pick up a printed copy at their respective schools starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Families who need a printed packet may pick them up at their schools from bins located near the covered entrance. The packets will be labeled by grade. Students 6-12 will shift to an online learning format. All teachers will hold office hours via email each day from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to provide student support for home learning.

A limited number of Chromebooks will be available for checkout to secondary school students (grades 6-12) who do not have access to a smartphone or other device at home. Additional resources may be available for families who do not currently have access to the Internet. One device per household will be available for checkout on a first-come, first-serve basis on Monday, March 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Tuesday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

An Achievable Dream Academy, 726 16th Street

Epes Elementary School, 855 Lucas Creek Road

Heritage High School, 5800 Marshall Avenue

McIntosh Elementary School, 185 Richneck Road

Palmer Elementary School, 100 Palmer Lane

Warwick High School, 51 Copeland Lane

Note: A student ID number and photo ID will be required at the time of checkout.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools will close for the next two weeks.

Meals for students

Schools will provide “grab-n-go” meals on a first-come, first-served basis. The meal bags contain one complete breakfast and one complete lunch. Children must be present to receive a meal bag.

The distribution will run from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 and then continuing on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.

12 schools have been identified as meal distribution sites that will be staffed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Azalea Gardens Middle (7721 Azalea Garden Road, 23518) Booker T. Washington High (1111 Park Avenue, 23504) Camp Allen Elementary (501 C Street, 23505) Coleman Place Elementary (2445 Palmyra Street, 23513) James Monroe Elementary (520 W. 29th Street, 23508) Lake Taylor School (1380 Kempsville Road, 23502) Norview Elementary (6401 Chesapeake Boulevard, 23513) Oceanair Elementary (600 Dudley Avenue, 23503) P. B. Young (543 E. Olney Road, 23510) Southside STEM Academy at Campostella (1106 Campostella Road, 23523) St. Helena Elementary (903 S. Main Street, 23523) Suburban Park Elementary (310 Thole Street, 23505)



Homeless students: Approximately 700

Approximately 700 Free-and-reduced eligible students: 23,132

Schoolwork for students

School srincipals will send letters home to parents and guardians that will explain the various ways they can access “Learning in Place” plans for students, on Monday, March 16th. The plans will be uploaded to the NPS website and each school’s website by Tuesday, March 17th.

For families who do not have access to the Internet, hard copies can be obtained at their child’s school on Tuesday, March 17th or at one of the school’s food service sites.

Northampton County

Northampton County Schools will close from March 16- 27. NCPS is working on a plan to provide students with meals while schools are closed.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Meals for students

Food program services will be provided for pre-k through 12 students. All meals will consist of bagged food pick-up only. The school will give one meal per child and that child must be physically present to receive the meal. This service will be available from March 16 until March 20 and from March 23 until March 27.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch from noon until 1 p.m. at the Churchland Middle School, Wilson High School, and I.C. Norcom High School.

The city of Portsmouth will serve lunch from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Social Services Building, Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, the Cavalier Manor Recreation Center, and J.E. Parker Recreation Center.

For additional information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism at 757-393-8481.

Free-and-reduced eligible students: 9,389

Schoolwork for students

Families can visit their child’s school and pick up instructional packets that have been prepared for each grade level and each core content area, on Monday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Schools will be closed Monday, March, 16 – Friday, March 27.

Schoolwork for students

Teachers and staff will have a teacher workday on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 8 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Instructional packets will also be available for parent pick-up on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 8 A.M. to 12 noon at your child’s school location. Middle and high school students will utilize their assigned Chromebooks.

Surry County

Surry County Public Schools will close for at least two weeks. Leadership teams are proactively collaborating on strategies and response plans.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Public Schools will close until March 27.

Meals for students

Beginning Monday, March 16 the school system will be providing meals for children during the two week period. Drive-through services will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at over 30 elementary, middle and, high school locations.

For a full list of the locations visit their website.

Homeless students: 745

745 Economically disadvantaged students: 29,086

Schoolwork for students

Monday, March 16 will be a staff day for essential employees. Parents of pre-K students have received information from their child’s teacher.

Parents will be contacted by your child’s teacher with their virtual “office hours” in order to set up regular online or email conversations as needed during the closure.

If families do not have internet access at home, please call (757) 263-1111 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact your child’s school Monday, so arrangements can be made for access to alternative learning materials.

Williamsburg/James City County

WJCC Schools and offices will be closed March 16– 27.

Meals for students

Meal plan “grab and go” bags include two days’ worth of breakfast and lunch items. They will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the closure period.

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) will be available to provide free rides to and from these school locations to allow families to receive “grab and go” meals. Students must be present for families to pick up a meal.

Pick up locations include (list subject to change based on meals distributed at each location): James River Elementary School, Front Entrance – WATA Route 1 James Blair Middle School, Bus Parking Lot – WATA Route 2 & Route 5 Toano Middle School, Front Entrance – WATA Route 9 Warhill High School, Student Parking Lot – WATA Route 4

Student medication pickup on Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. Parents will be required to show proper identification and sign for medication at the time of pickup. Medication will not be released to students.

Economically disadvantaged students: About 4,167

About 4,167 Students receiving weekly meal backpacks: 290

Schoolwork for students

Schools distributed printed packets of learning activities for use during the extended closure last week. Those materials will also be posted on the school division website Monday afternoon.

York County

The York County School Divison will remain closed for at least two weeks.

Meals for students

Beginning March 16, the school division will be providing “meals-to-go” bags to students in need of breakfast or lunch. The bags include enough food for multiple days and will initially be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lots of Magruder Elementary School, York High School, and Tabb High School.

Homeless students: Approximately 100

Approximately 100 Economically disadvantaged students: 22.5%

Schools and foodbanks across Hampton Roads are working to feed thousands of children and families in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Schoolwork for students

Learning packets have been created for students in grades PreK-5. For grades 6-12, alternative learning plans have been prepared in an electronic format for all content areas. These learning activities will be accessible via Aspen by the end of the day Monday, March 16. Families who have reported a need for a division-issued device to support home learning will be contacted directly with information on when and how the devices can be collected.

NORTH CAROLINA

Dare County

Meals for students

The Dare County School Nutrition Department will serve breakfast and lunch to all children. These meals are at no cost and will be available as long as our schools are closed due to Governor Roy Coopers Executive Order. The meals can be picked up at Manteo Elementary School, First Flight Elementary School, and Cape Hatteras Elementary School. Additionally, we are working with local businesses to arrange a meal pick-up location in each community in Dare County. Meals will be served Monday through Friday starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Breakfast will be available from 7:45 am – 8:45 am while lunch will be available from 11:00 am – 12:30 am.

Dare County Schools are closed for two weeks. School leaders are working to transition to remote learning for all students grades K-12 on Monday, March 23.

Teachers will begin remote training Monday. March 16th. Online classrooms will be created during the week of March 16- 20, 2020. More info at this link.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank:

ECPPS will be closed for two weeks. The Internal Crisis Response Team is working to put together virtual learning, meal distribution for students, technology distribution and WiFi access plans. More info at this link.

Hertford County: Herford County schools will close from March 16- 27. Monday is a teacher workday. More information to follow.

This is an evolving list and we will update it as the information becomes available.