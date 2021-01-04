COVID-19 pushes Williamsburg city manager to direct staff to telework for three weeks

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Williamsburg City Manager Andrew Trivette directed city staff to telework as much as possible for the next three weeks.

The decision is a page from the city’s book of early COVID-19 pandemic procedure. Trivette says the plan will “… allow positive cases associated with holiday festivities to be identified and will limit potential exposure.”

City staff will have some in-person services available by appointment.

At the Municipal Building, visitors can find a virtual front desk in the entryway. Those visitors can speak with a receptionist who then connects them with an appropriate staff member for the task they need help with.

In-person, same-day service is not guaranteed for those without an appointment.

“We learned in the spring that our staff can provide just about all of our functions remotely. It is in the best interest of city staff and the community that we temporarily return to remote operations,” Trivette said.

The city will reassess its teleworking plan in three weeks.

Citizens are encouraged to use the city website or call 757-220-6100 for further assistance.

