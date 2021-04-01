COVID-19 in NC April 1 update: Hospital numbers & new cases on the rise, but a big drop in percent positive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday was a mixed bag when it comes to North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers.

The state’s overall hospital numbers increased for the fourth straight day and are creeping back toward 1,000. The latest total of 985 is an increase of 28 from the day prior’s revised figure of 957, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

Although hospital numbers have increased, the intensive care numbers reached a record low for the pandemic. Just 224 COVID patients are in ICUs today, with doctors saying this is a sign the vaccines are working to keep people from becoming so severely sick that they need intensive care.

The state reported 2,027 new cases in its April 1 update, the most since Saturday. The plateau/slight rise in the state’s trends continues, with North Carolina’s seven-day average hovering in the 1,800 range all week.

The percent positive took a tumble on Thursday, though, dropping to 4.4 percent based on testing from Tuesday. That’s a full 1.5 percentage points down from where it was both yesterday (Monday’s numbers) and Tuesday (Sunday’s numbers).

Another 24 deaths were reported, bringing North Carolina’s total to 12,136.

Local Counties:

Bertie: 1,699 cases, 43 deaths

Camden: 620 cases, 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,394 cases, 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,462 cases, 15 death

Dare: 1,997 cases, 8 deaths

Gates: 705 cases, 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,189 cases, 79 deaths

Perquimans: 941 cases, 9 deaths

Due to Friday’s state holiday, the next NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard update will be Monday, April 5.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, March 31, all of Group 4 in North Carolina became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. You can find a complete list of who is now eligible here.

Next week, on April 7, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to vaccinated.

Find participating vaccine providers at MySpot.nc.gov.