VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As more residents get tested, Virginia Beach is reporting at least 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer confirmed the news Sunday morning warning residents to “expect the numbers to go up.”
This is up from the 5 cases previously reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
The most recent case in Virginia Beach is of a 49-year-old man who had recently traveled internationally to a high-risk area affected by the virus.
Latest Posts
- ‘Expect numbers to go up’: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to at least 16 in Virginia Beach
- Hawaii governor mandates 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers to state
- 7-month-old S.C. baby tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus Sunday Updates: Confirmed cases rise to 219 in Virginia, 255 in North Carolina
- ODU postpones spring commencement to later date amid virus outbreak