VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As more residents get tested, Virginia Beach is reporting at least 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer confirmed the news Sunday morning warning residents to “expect the numbers to go up.”

This is up from the 5 cases previously reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

The most recent case in Virginia Beach is of a 49-year-old man who had recently traveled internationally to a high-risk area affected by the virus.

