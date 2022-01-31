COVID-19 case reporting in Virginia, NC is changing

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Change is coming to the way some agencies are reporting coronavirus case numbers.

Albemarle Regional Health Services will no longer report daily COVID-19 case numbers. The Virginia Department of Health is also expecting to make changes soon in how it reports case numbers.

Following suit, 10 On Your Side will no longer report case numbers daily, but will still publish stories online when there are significant changes or trends to take note of. We will also report overall trends on-air — that includes big increases or decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths — as we work to provide you perspective on the pandemic.

As free COVID-19 tests from the federal government begin arriving in mailboxes across Virginia and North Carolina, lines at community testing sites are getting shorter. That’s good news for those seeking tests, but bad news for number-crunchers. Tests taken at home can be reported to the state, but often are not.

For that reason, Albemarle Regional Health Services in North Carolina decided to no longer report daily COVID-19 numbers.

“As time moves on, our surveillance report no longer meets our standards. We will, however, continue to update you on COVID-related deaths and outbreaks,” Health Director R. Battle Betts said in a statement.

10 On Your Side reached out to the Virginia Department of Health to ask if there will be changes in the commonwealth.

VDH responded with a statement: “We are evaluating the dashboards that we have currently and expect to make some changes in the future to better align with the reality of COVID-19 becoming endemic.”

10 On Your Side asked, “Why report numbers at all?”

VDH responded: “When it comes to the percent of PCR tests that are positive as featured on the ‘COVID-19 in Virginia: Tests‘ page, it is fair enough to say that currently, and for some time now, we appreciate the fact that this does not reflect all testing that is performed, but we feel it can still serve as a helpful indicator of the level of SARS-COV-2 in circulation and infection trends, which, in turn can help members of the general public with considerations associated with prevention measures.”

North Carolina will continue to report daily case numbers.

NC health officials said in a statement: “No one metric is perfect, including the numbers of positive lab results reported to public health. NCDHHS uses several metrics to make sure we have the most accurate picture of the spread of COVID-19.”

As far as COVID-19 numbers in Virginia, on Monday, the 7-day percent positivity rate for PCR tests was at 25.5% in Virginia. The number of confirmed and probable cases have dropped steadily since spiking the week of Jan. 8. 4,247 new cases were reported on Monday.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.