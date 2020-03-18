Live Now
Gov. Northam news conference on coronavirus
Coronavirus updates in Va. & NC: Virginia cases now up to 77, NC cases at 63

Gov. Ralph Northam, left, speaks, accompanied by state Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Daniel Carey, right, during a news conference on the state’s preparedness for the coronavirus at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

11:02 a.m. — Governor Ralph Northam says there are now 77 positive coronavirus cases in Virginia, up 10 from Tuesday’s total of 67.

There are also 3 “outbreaks” in the commonwealth, 1 in James City County and 2 in Richmond. There are 17 cases in James City County and more than 315 contacts of those cases.

10:56 a.m. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will provide updates on the coronavirus on Wednesday morning. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Richmond.

10:54 a.m. — The number of positive coronavirus cases in North Carolina is up to 63 as of Wednesday morning, up from 40 on Tuesday. 1,850 tests have been administered.

