Coronavirus testing: Sentara to offer drive-thru screening, testing starting Monday afternoon

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare will start drive-thru screening and testing for the coronavirus in Hampton Roads on Monday.

The first sites will be at three locations across the area, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

However supplies are limited and Sentara created a questionnaire to read through before you decide to head to any of the facilities. They’re emphasizing the need to ensure testing for high-risk patients first.

You can read the questionnaire and get more information here.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

Virginia Beach, Virginia 23456

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

100 Sentara Circle

Williamsburg, Virginia 23188

Sentara Edinburgh

1933 Edwin Drive

Chesapeake, Virginia 23322

After Monday, Sentara says screening and testing will run at the locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week. Sentara says they’re also anticipating opening more locations in the future.

Sentara’s before you go checklist

Keep in mind — this does absolutely NOT mean you should jump in your card to head over and get tested. Supplies are limited, and need to be preserved for those at the highest risk. Sentara has also opened a call center to help answer your questions. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1UmiivLv5C — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) March 16, 2020

Sentara hospitals have set up dedicated respiratory units for those who are awaiting COVID-19 test results or whohave tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Those who are high-risk or confirmed positive for COVID-19 and need hospitalization will be cared for in individual rooms in this unit, according to Sentara.

Sentara also released an updated visitor plan on Monday. The new plan suspends all routine visiting until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer an active threat. Visitors under the age of 12 are prohibited inside hospitals.

There are a few exceptions to the updated visitor plan:

Obstetric patients may have one partner and one support person with them

Parents, legal guardians, and caregivers may visit children in the nursery and neonatal intensive care unit

End-of-life patients may have two visitors

Patients with disruptive behaviors may have one visitor

Patients with altered mental status or developmental delays may have one visitor

Minors may have one parent or guardian as a visitor

Emergency room patients may have with visitor with them during their emergency department stay

All visitors must stay in the patient’s rooms while at Sentara hospitals. They must leave the hospital immediately after the visit.

Sentara has created a plan in the event that elective procedures must be canceled or rescheduled. The company will make that plan public if changes are made to surgery schedules.