Coronavirus Sunday Updates: 2 drive-thru testings open on Sunday, Northam to speak at 11, ODU postpones spring commencement

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina:

WAVY TV-10 will be carrying Gov. Ralph Northam’s Sunday briefing at 11 a.m.

We will be carrying the update from @GovernorVA at 11 on TV and online. @WAVY_News — Mark Kurtz (@MarkKurtzWAVY) March 22, 2020

9:00 a.m. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Old Dominion University officials have decided to reschedule spring commencement to a later date.

Sentara Healthcare has expanded its drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing locations to include four medical centers.

Drive-thru testing locations:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk

March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mithcell Dr., Virginia Beach

No weekend hours

March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circ., Williamsburg

No weekends hours

Counts by district from VDH as of Sunday morning.

Accomack: 1

Gloucester: 2

James City County: 20

Newport News: 2

Norfolk: 3

Portsmouth: 1*

Virginia Beach: 4

Williamsburg: 4

York: 3

The Virginia Department of Health’s official tally as of Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Latest Posts