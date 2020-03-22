Coronavirus Sunday Updates: 2 drive-thru testings open on Sunday, Northam to speak at 11, ODU postpones spring commencement

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina:
WAVY TV-10 will be carrying Gov. Ralph Northam’s Sunday briefing at 11 a.m.
9:00 a.m. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Old Dominion University officials have decided to reschedule spring commencement to a later date.
Sentara Healthcare has expanded its drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing locations to include four medical centers.
Drive-thru testing locations:
Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton
- March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk
- March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mithcell Dr., Virginia Beach
- No weekend hours
- March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circ., Williamsburg
- No weekends hours
Counts by district from VDH as of Sunday morning.
Accomack: 1
Gloucester: 2
James City County: 20
Newport News: 2
Norfolk: 3
Portsmouth: 1*
Virginia Beach: 4
Williamsburg: 4
York: 3
