Coronavirus Sunday Updates: 2 drive-thru testings open on Sunday, Northam to speak at 11, ODU postpones spring commencement

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina:

WAVY TV-10 will be carrying Gov. Ralph Northam’s Sunday briefing at 11 a.m.

9:00 a.m. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Old Dominion University officials have decided to reschedule spring commencement to a later date.

Sentara Healthcare has expanded its drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing locations to include four medical centers.

Drive-thru testing locations:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

  • March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Military Circle: 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk

  • March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mithcell Dr., Virginia Beach

  • No weekend hours
  • March 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circ., Williamsburg

  • No weekends hours

Counts by district from VDH as of Sunday morning.

Accomack: 1
Gloucester: 2
James City County: 20
Newport News: 2
Norfolk: 3
Portsmouth: 1*
Virginia Beach: 4
Williamsburg: 4
York: 3

The Virginia Department of Health’s official tally as of Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

