Coronavirus Sunday updates: Virginia confirmed cases rise to 890 with 22 deaths, HRT employee tests positive

The latest coronavirus updates:

9:40 a.m. Hampton Road Transit officials reported Sunday morning that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter from HRT, they say the employee, who worked in the light rail division, last showed up to work on March 17. They have since been quarantined.

This marks the first HRT employee to have a confirmed case of the virus.

9:30 a.m. The Superintendent of Newport News Public Schools provided an update on the academic plan for the remainder of the school year, now that all schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lesson plans are all posted on the At-Home Learning website.

9 a.m. The confirmed cases in Virginia rose to 890 Sunday from 739 on Saturday. The Virginia Department of Health reported 5 deaths Sunday.

Below is latest numbers of confirmed cases in Hampton Roads

Chesapeake: 15

Hampton: 7

Newport News: 17

Norfolk: 14

Poquoson: 2

Portsmouth: 4

Suffolk: 1

Virginia Beach: 49

Williamsburg: 7

Gloucester: 6

Isle of Wight: 3

James City: 70

Mathews: 2

Southampton: 1

York: 9

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) updates its website daily with the following COVID-19 data: The number of people tested in Virginia, the total number of confirmed cases, the number of people hospitalized and the number of deaths reported.

For the latest numbers, CLICK HERE.

An interactive database created by WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

None of the Sentara COVID-19 Drive-Thru Screening and Testing locations will be open this weekend (March 28 and March 29). Drive-Thru screening and testing will resume on Monday, March 30.

The most up-to-date drive-thru screening and testing information is available at www.sentara.com/coronavirus.

Sentara officials have asked residents to heed several precautions amid the virus outbreak.

Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

AND

In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO:

Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES:

If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps:

Call your healthcare provider for further guidance. If you don’t have a primary care provider, view our virtual care options by clicking here or visit one of our drive-thru screening locations. If you require immediate medical attention, please call your nearest emergency department. View our list of Sentara emergency departments by clicking here.

Latest Posts