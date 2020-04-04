Coronavirus Saturday updates: Virginia sees rise of almost 400 cases in one day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From Friday to Saturday, the number of cases in Virginia have risen by almost 400.

As of Saturday morning, the Virginia Department of Health confirms 2,407 cases with 52 deaths and 390 hospitalizations.

Here’s how Saturday’s local cases compare to the day before (Friday, April 3)

Chesapeake: 65 (+15)

Accomack: 8 (-2)*

Northampton: 2 (+1)

Hampton: 39 (+10)

James City County: 111 (+7)

Newport News: 48 (+11)

Poquoson: 3 (no change)

Williamsburg: 10 (+1)

York: 19 (+2)

Portsmouth: 26 (+9)

Gloucester: 9 (+1)

Mathews: 2 (no change)

Virginia Beach: 160 (+32)

Norfolk: 55 (+12)

Franklin: 10 (+7)

Isle of Wight: 18 (+7)

Southampton: 5 (+1)

Suffolk: 20 (+10)

The high coronavirus call volume has prompted local, state, and federal agencies to set up call centers to provide COVID-19 information to the public.

Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

AND

In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO:

Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES:

‘If you are an older adult’ OR have an underlying health condition, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps:

Call your healthcare provider for further guidance. If you don’t have a primary care provider, view our virtual care options by clicking here or visit one of our drive-thru screening locations. If you require immediate medical attention, please call your nearest emergency department. View our list of Sentara emergency departments by clicking here.

For military members, Langley Hospital is offering drive-thru screening outside of its pharmacy and emergency department on Joint Base Langley-Eustis. If you require a test, a medical professional will provide additional reporting instructions. Please call the information line at (757)-764-0018 PRIOR to going for screening if you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19.

VDH updates its website daily with the following COVID-19 data: The number of people tested in Virginia, the total number of confirmed cases, the number of people hospitalized and the number of deaths reported.

(* The VDH data is entered by 5 p.m. the prior day, so it may not include every confirmed case)

