Coronavirus Saturday updates: Confirmed cases rise to 152 in Virginia, Second confirmed case on Eastern Shore

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina:

11 a.m. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives a Saturday briefing as the confirmed cases in the commonwealth reaches 152 as of Saturday morning.

10 am. Eastern Shore confirms second coronavirus case.

Officials say a man in his 60s is the second known case in the Eastern Shore Health District.

The man was a travel companion of the first identified case, officials say as they conduct a thorough investigation for other potential exposures.

9:30 a.m. Senatara Healthcare updates its drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing schedule at several locations.

Counts by district from VDH as of Saturday morning (not counting confirmed cases listed above)

Accomack: 1

Gloucester: 1

James City County: 19

Newport News: 1

Norfolk: 1

Portsmouth: 1*

Virginia Beach: 4

Williamsburg: 4

York: 3