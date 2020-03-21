Coronavirus Saturday updates: Confirmed cases rise to 152 in Virginia, Second confirmed case on Eastern Shore

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina:
11 a.m. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives a Saturday briefing as the confirmed cases in the commonwealth reaches 152 as of Saturday morning.
10 am. Eastern Shore confirms second coronavirus case.
Officials say a man in his 60s is the second known case in the Eastern Shore Health District.
The man was a travel companion of the first identified case, officials say as they conduct a thorough investigation for other potential exposures.
9:30 a.m. Senatara Healthcare updates its drive-thru coronavirus screening and testing schedule at several locations.
Counts by district from VDH as of Saturday morning (not counting confirmed cases listed above)
Accomack: 1
Gloucester: 1
James City County: 19
Newport News: 1
Norfolk: 1
Portsmouth: 1*
Virginia Beach: 4
Williamsburg: 4
York: 3