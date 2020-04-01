Coronavirus patient put on house arrest for refusing ‘stay-at-home’ order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some judges are now ordering COVID-19 patients who are refusing to stay home to wear GPS ankle bracelets.

According to court records, a patient who tested positive for the disease went shopping on March 21, WTVO reported. For defying orders from doctors, city and state leaders, the judges are holding them legally liable.

The coronavirus is considered a federal “quaratinable” communicable disease.

Under Kentucky law, the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness has the authority to issue an “order of isolation,” which local law enforcement can enforce.

If the patient leaves their home or violates any of the conditions of the detention, they could be arrested or face charges.

