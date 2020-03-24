Coronavirus in Virginia | Interactive Map with Latest Numbers

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) updates its website daily with the following COVID-19 data: The number of people tested in Virginia, the total number of confirmed cases, the number of people hospitalized and the number of deaths reported.

For complete coverage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CLICK HERE.

(* The VDH data is entered by 5 p.m. the prior day, so it may not include every confirmed case)

Click here to view an interactive map that displays testing data by state.

Latest Posts