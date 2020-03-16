Coronavirus hotlines set up across Hampton Roads, Virginia and nation

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The high coronavirus call volume has prompted local, state, and federal agencies to set up call centers to provide COVID-19 information to the public.
Here are the points of contact for local, state, and federal agencies:
Local – Hampton Roads
Southside
- The Norfolk Department of Public Health has combined resources with health districts in Hampton Roads to set up a public call center. It will “provide the public with a centralized location to make requests for information and allow for consistent messaging from the eight Health Districts.” Cases will be routed to a dedicated voicemail box and calls will be returned within one business day. The call center number is (757) 683-2745 and still staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Peninsula
- The City of Williamsburg has setup a call center at the Peninsula District specifically for coronavirus medical questions. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The call center number is (757) 594-7069.
- The City of Williamsburg has also set up a non-emergency COVID-19 telephone hotline specifically for questions and concerns about city services, closures, and assistance. The hotline phone number is (757) 259-7200.
State – Virginia
Virginia Department of Health
- The Virginia Department of Health has created a public information line for residents with questions about COVID-19. The phone number for the public information line is (877) ASK-VDH3.
State – North Carolina
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created a call center to disseminate public information about COVID-19. The phone number for the call center is (866) 462-3821.
Federal
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- The CDC is sending out regular email updates on the status of the coronavirus pandemic. To get email updates the CDC, register here.
Hospitals
Sentara
- Sentara has created a COVID-19 call center that will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The purpose of the call center is to direct calls to appropriate resources based on nurse evaluations, answer questions about COVID-19 signs and symptoms, and provide information about Sentara policies and the hospital system’s coronavirus response. Callers will not be able to schedule appointments or receive COVID-19 testing recommendations or results at this call center. The call center phone number is (833) 945-2395