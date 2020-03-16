Coronavirus hotlines set up across Hampton Roads, Virginia and nation

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The high coronavirus call volume has prompted local, state, and federal agencies to set up call centers to provide COVID-19 information to the public.

Here are the points of contact for local, state, and federal agencies:

Local – Hampton Roads

Southside

The Norfolk Department of Public Health has combined resources with health districts in Hampton Roads to set up a public call center. It will “provide the public with a centralized location to make requests for information and allow for consistent messaging from the eight Health Districts.” Cases will be routed to a dedicated voicemail box and calls will be returned within one business day. The call center number is (757) 683-2745 and still staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peninsula

The City of Williamsburg has setup a call center at the Peninsula District specifically for coronavirus medical questions. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The call center number is (757) 594-7069.

The City of Williamsburg has also set up a non-emergency COVID-19 telephone hotline specifically for questions and concerns about city services, closures, and assistance. The hotline phone number is (757) 259-7200.

State – Virginia

Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health has created a public information line for residents with questions about COVID-19. The phone number for the public information line is (877) ASK-VDH3.

State – North Carolina

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created a call center to disseminate public information about COVID-19. The phone number for the call center is (866) 462-3821.

Federal

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC is sending out regular email updates on the status of the coronavirus pandemic. To get email updates the CDC, register here.

Hospitals

Sentara