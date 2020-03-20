Coronavirus Friday updates: Northam activates National Guard, Sentara opening new testing sites, 137 cases now in NC

App users: Click here to watch live coverage.

The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia and North Carolina:

11:05 a.m. — There are now 114 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth as of 11 a.m. Friday, Virginia officials say, up from 94 reported cases Thursday. There are 19 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.

10:19 a.m. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has activated the U.S. National Guard to assist the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic.

An email sent from Clerk of the Senate Susan Schaar says the National Guard will help to dispense supplies and equipment in Virginia — not to “lock people in their homes.”

9:35 a.m. North Carolina health officials are now reporting 137 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday morning, with a new case in Pasquotank County, the first confirmed case in northeast North Carolina.

9:34 a.m. — Sentara Healthcare is opening up two new drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in Norfolk and Hampton starting today at 10 a.m. Here’s the full list of testing sites and their hours:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

3000 Coliseum Dr.

Hampton, Virginia 23666

Friday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, from 10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p.m.

Military Circle

880 N Military Hwy

Norfolk, Virginia 23502

Friday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, from 10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

Virginia Beach, Virginia 23456

Friday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

100 Sentara Circle

Williamsburg, Virginia 23188

Friday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sentara will not test everyone who comes to a testing site.

Before people leave their homes for testing, Sentara is asking them to consider the following symptoms, in connection to exposure to a person who has known or suspected coronavirus or travel to a location with a known COVID-19 outbreak:

Fever (100.4 degree or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you do not have these symptoms, stay home and monitor your health.

People who are under the age of 60 and who don’t have underlying health issues should self quarantine for 14 days if they feel sick.

People who are over 60, are sick, and have underlying health issues should call their doctor for further assistance or visit a Sentara coronavirus testing site.

Anyone experiencing emergency sickness should call 911.

8:48 a.m. — Students at James Madison University and the University of Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials announced Thursday.